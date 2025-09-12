We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch QHD 180Hz 1ms GtG Curved Gaming Monitor
Key Features
- 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
- 180Hz refresh rate/ 1ms GtG
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
This is an image of the Ultra Gear screen showing the game screen.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Curvature
1000R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Display Port
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780 x 500 x 180
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 421.2 x 110.3
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 559.9 x 259.6(UP) / 702.5 x 459.9 x 259.6(DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.7
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1000R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.272*0.272
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
