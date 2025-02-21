We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
WINNING
32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS
1ms (GtG) & 144Hz
DisplayHDR 400 & DCI-P3 95%
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
STREAMING
webOS 24 with LG AI
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalized Picture Wizard
AI Sound
CONNECTING
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
Swivel, Tilt, Height, Pivot
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Realistic details of DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
webOS 24 with LG AI
The first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor
Introducing our first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI, delivering vivid picture quality and immersive sound on your personal screen. Relax during game breaks with effortless 4K streaming, including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.
Front view of a monitor with webOS screen on inscreen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
*This is the first smart gaming monitor in the 2025 UltraGear lineup to use webOS.
AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Unfold every scene in vivid detail
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
AI Personalized Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalized Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound
Immersive sound fills your arena
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Personalized Picture Wizard
Compact and sleek,
from every angle
Step into a sleek, stylish gaming sanctuary with a white gaming monitor setup. The pivot with vertical mode does more than simply rotate the screen to the long, optimizing vertical content for a short-form experience, while the compact L-stand minimizes desk space usage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Power, connect, and simplify
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via USB-C, DP 1.4, or HDMI 2.1, helping keep your organized desk.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@144Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Low Latency
Reducing input lag with Low Latency, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate. FPS (Frame Per Second): Measurement of frames per second.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
VRR
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 1ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
938 x 183 x 519
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 428.5 x 67.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 624.1 x 249.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
Anti-Glare
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
80.0
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
-
Product name
32G810SA-W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
20V/9A
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
-
LG ThinQ®
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Smart Features
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
-
Speaker
7Wx 2
