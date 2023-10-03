About Cookies on This Site

31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Specs

31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GP83B-B

31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

front view
All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5 Inch

Size (cm)

80.0 cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2724 x 0.2724 mm

Brightness (Min.)

280 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

Yes (Premium)

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

User Define Key

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 144Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

44W

Power Consumption (Max.)

48W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

714.7x600.3x292.1 (UP)
714.7x490.3x292.1 (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

714 x 428 x 50.9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

793 x 227 x 557

Weight with Stand

7.2

Weight without Stand

4.8

Weight in Shipping

10.1

STANDARD

TUV-type

Yes

CB

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

ErP

Yes

CE

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

ROHS, REACH

ROHS, REACH

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version)
DP Cable(1.4 version)
Mouse Holder

