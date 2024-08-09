We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V / 2.3A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
100 x 100
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-5~20°
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 421.2 x 111.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
What people are saying
