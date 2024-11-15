We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The new genre of
gaming monitor
Witness the big bang of innovative technology, Dual-Mode. This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The video shows the black product of the same model for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colours
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Gamer-centric design
Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. The adjustable base, which supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
L-shaped stand,
efficient space saving for gaming
The clutter-free L stand with swivel adjustment is designed to take up minimal desk space and reduce dead space. It gives gamers more spacious room to play games which helps them play games comfortably.
A 32-inch gaming oled monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness
to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Show only your game
Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.
Comfortable but vibrant
Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect your OLED
You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.
*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Size [cm]
79.9
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR 10
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
VRR
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19.5V , 10.8A
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.9㎏
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6㎏
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.8㎏
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
Door, Mouse holder
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Until Nov 14, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), Save up to $250 on select LG UltraGear gaming monitors