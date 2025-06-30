Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium

34G600A-B
front view of 34G600A-B
-15 degree side view of 34G600A-B
+15 degree side view of 34G600A-B
front view of the monitor of 34G600A-B with the stand down
side view of 34G600A-B
side view of a tilted monitor of 34G600A-B
side view of a tilted monitor of 34G600A-B
top view of 34G600A-B
-15 degree top view of 34G600A-B
+15 degree top view of 34G600A-B
rear view of 34G600A-B with lights off
rear view of 34G600A-B with lights on
rear perspective view of 34G600A-B with lights off
rear perspective view of 34G600A-B with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem of 34G600A-B lights off
front view of 34G600A-B
Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC®Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
UltraGear™ OLED GX6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

21:9 WQHD 3440x1440, sRGB 99%, 160Hz, 1ms MBR

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Expand the screen real-estate for gaming

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.

Feel actual combat with vivid colour

Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 160Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 160Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with the inside of the white square box being clearly expressed and the outside being blurred.

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

Clearer, smoother, and faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.

A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Usability is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Immersive gaming experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on 3-side virtually borderless design and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.

A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±30º

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15º

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Narrow bezels on 3 sides

Borderless design

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3200:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 ×0.23175mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Size [cm]

    86.35

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1053 x 529 x 232mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 470.3 x 249.1mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

