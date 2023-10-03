About Cookies on This Site

24 inch QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync

24 inch QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync

front view
23.8" QHD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angle.

23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Flickering
  • Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Experience

This display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, and its convenient tilt  adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional 

  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF

  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.45

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/㎡

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Colour Weakness

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5~15º

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

540.1 x 413.2 x 211.5

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

611 x 391 x 165

Weight with Stand

4kg

Weight without Stand

3.4kg

Weight in Shipping

5.5kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Power Cord

Depend on Country

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Limited Warranty

2 Years Parts & Labour

24 inch QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync