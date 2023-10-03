About Cookies on This Site

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

  Buy a Smart Monitor and Get a Smart TV. Click here.

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

32SQ780S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

front view with the monitor arm on the right
Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usage
Ergo Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports
LG SMART Monitor
The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality in 4K Display

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). So, it helps you experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
The compact design takes up very little desk surface.

Fully Use Your Desk Space

Ergo stand with compact design takes up very little desk space and supports any posture comfortably.
Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

See All Ports

LAN port

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with a remote at once on the monitor screen.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote

Just Say What You Want

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt that provides a comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Easy Installation

The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it to install easily without other equipment.

Work Smarter, Play Better

LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking.
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.

Alt text

Alt text

Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney , YouTube, and access to free LG Channels. And, 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Alt text

*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup

Alt text

Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Alt text

*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Alt text

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
Alt text

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
Alt text

*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Smart Monitor (UHD)

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SMART FEATURES

Art Gallery

YES

Full Web Browser

YES

Home Dashboard

YES

LG Channels

YES

LG Content Store (App Store)

YES

LG ThinQ®

YES

Magic Remote Control

YES

Mirroring

YES

Operating System

webOS 22

Smart Type

YES

Voice Assistants

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

NO

User Defined Key

NO

HW Calibration

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

VRR

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

PIP

NO

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

HDMI

YES

Headphone out

NO

DP Version

NO

DisplayPort

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

Audio In

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

YES

D-Sub

NO

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

YES (Magic Remote Ready)

DVI-D

NO

SOUND

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

5W x 2

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

Dolby Atmos

NO

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

817 x 212 x 537

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 X 647.2 X 408

Weight in Shipping [kg]

14.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

11.1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view with the monitor arm on the right

32SQ780S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand