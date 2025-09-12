Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart 34” 21:9 Curved WQHD (3440x1440) with webOS

LG Smart 34” 21:9 Curved WQHD (3440x1440) with webOS

LG Smart 34” 21:9 Curved WQHD (3440x1440) with webOS

34SR63QA-W
front view with remote control
front view
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports
front view with remote control
front view
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 34” 21:9 Curved WQHD (3440x1440) display
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • HDR10 with up to 99% sRGB Colour Gamut Expression
  • Connect with USB Type-C (65W PD), HDM (x2), USB 3.0 (x2) and headphone jack
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
  • Tilt adjustable stand
More
LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

There is a monitor on the desk, and a movie is playing on the monitor screen.

There is a monitor on the desk, and a movie is playing on the monitor screen.

In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.

Stream UltraWide, work side-by-side

Enjoy content crafted in a 21:9 aspect ratio on an LG MyView Smart Monitor 34SR6, seamlessly filling the screen without black bars. Easily multitask by displaying multiple windows side by side. With webOS features, productivity and entertainment are at your fingertips even without a PC. The 34-inch curved UltraWide QHD (3440x1440) display with thin three-sided bezels ensures complete immersion in every viewing experience.

LG Smart Monitor 34-inch product introduction video.

LG MyView Smart Monitor 34-inch product introduction video.

myview-smart-34sr60qc-w-01-2-lg-myview-smart-

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

Pick your taste with webOS

On the table, there is a smart monitor, displaying a home office document being worked on. To the left of the monitor, there is a cup with a handle, and to the right, there is a mobile phone, a pencil holder, and a stand.

Work without a PC

An image displaying a 21:9 aspect ratio is shown on the monitor screen with a natural landscape background.

Expand your view

The screen displays a vibrant image showcasing HDR10 with 99% sRGB coverage.

Capture real colours

A monitor is placed on the table, and to the right, a phone displaying the same screen as the monitor is visible.

Mirror from your devices

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

webOS home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG Fitness.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with webOS. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Music

Curated to your tastes**

Enjoy customized music immersively with 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams**

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

Game

Jump right into the game**

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG MyView Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

34” 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) curved display

Explore the 21:9 UltraWide panoramic cinema

Its 34-inch ultrawide QHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio gives a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Also, the 1800R curved body brings experience to your home with the immersive feel of being at the movies.

A video is playing on the monitor, transitioning the aspect ratio from 16:9 to 21:9.

A video is playing on the monitor, transitioning the aspect ratio from 16:9 to 21:9.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This image is the 16:9 monitor image for comparison with the 21:9 monitor.
This image is the 16:9 monitor image for comparison with the 21:9 monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Compared with a conventional LG model with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

The screen displays a vibrant image showcasing HDR10 with 99% sRGB coverage.

The screen displays a vibrant image showcasing HDR10 with 99% sRGB coverage.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your keyboard & mouse like a remote

You can navigate and select quickly with the keyboard and mouse, even without a remote control.

The video shows a webOS screen being controlled with a keyboard and mouse.

Go back

: Press the ‘ESC’ button on the keyboard or click the right button on the mouse.

Navigate to the webOS Home

: Press the ‘Win’ or ‘F4’ button on the keyboard or click the scroll switch on the mouse.

Navigate and select menu

: Navigate menus using the arrow key buttons on the keyboard, and press enter to select.

Adjusting the volume

: Utilize the ‘F11’ and ‘F12’ buttons for volume up and down**, and the ‘F10’ button for mute on the keyboard.

Navigate channels

: Navigate channels using the arrow key buttons on the keyboard.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**This feature will be available after a software update, and the update schedule may vary by country.

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

There is a monitor with a thin bezel, displaying the screen at a -5-degree angle, providing a side view showcasing the tilt and exhibiting a stylish front view.

There is a monitor with a thin bezel, displaying the screen at a -5-degree angle, providing a side view showcasing the tilt and exhibiting a stylish front view.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Tilt: -5~15˚.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

LG Smart Monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports, which are compatible with various devices and provide a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*An HDMI cable is included in the package, which may vary depending on the country.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    34SR65QC-W

  • Year

    2024

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 × 0.23175 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    White Balance Calibration

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240VAC, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 568.4 x 259.9 mm (Up Height)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.0

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.0

