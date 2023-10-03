About Cookies on This Site

LG 24LM520S-WU

LG 24LM520S-WU

The right Smart TV for your bedroom, den or small apartment matters. Enjoy brilliant picture and smart audio with Screen share, when and where you want, better than ever.
HDMI

HDMI

HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) offers incredible audio/video quality and single-cable convenience. This monitor includes an HDMI input, so you can connect a true high-definition source, such as a computer, Blu-ray player or next-generation videogame console.
Triple XD Engine

Triple XD Engine

Triple XD Engine processes images with even greater precision to enable a natural colour expression, deeper contrast and a vibrant lifelike picture.
Wall Mountable

Wall Mountable

To simplify the mounting process, the rear panel of the TV arrives with the necessary screw holes to accept an industry-standard VESA 75 mount* (75mm x 75mm configuration). Wall-mount the LG TV quickly and securely with common VESA-compliant hardware*.

*Wall-mounting hardware not included,sold separately.

