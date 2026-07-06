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32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor
Details mastered
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD..
True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
ブルーライト低減モード / フリッカーセーフ
目に優しい
*画像はイメージです。
色覚調整
表示色の区別がつきにくい方でも、一部の色の配色を調整して見やすくします。
*通常の表示とは異なるため、実際の色合いとは異なります。*画像はイメージです。
Smart Energy Saving
省エネモードを搭載
消費電力低減の為バックライトの光を抑え、液晶パネルの開口率をあげることで、従来より輝度の低下や色味の変化も抑えます。
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
Multiple connections
Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your
video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/HAS
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraFine
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Panel Type
VA
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 94%(CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Bit
8bit+FRC
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
48W(19V / 2.53A)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/HAS
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
870 x 511 x 122
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.8
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 524 x 256
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 416.1 x 42.7
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
Black
DVI-D (Color/Length)
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DP Version
1.4
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
STANDARD
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
According PR
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
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