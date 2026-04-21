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32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor

32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor

32U701B-B
Front view of 32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor 32U701B-B
Side view
Rear view
LG UltraFine monitor on a desk setup highlighting detailed visuals and workspace integration
LG UltraFine UHD 4K display showing enhanced clarity and expanded screen space
LG UltraFine display presenting accurate and vibrant color reproduction
LG UltraFine monitor connected to multiple devices for a versatile workstation setup
LG Switch feature interface enabling seamless switching between multiple inputs
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor ports including multiple connectivity options
LG UltraFine monitor with a clean, clutter-free design and slim profile
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor stand showing stable and minimal structure
Top view of LG UltraFine monitor highlighting its slim form factor
32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor
Front view of 32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor 32U701B-B
Side view
Rear view
LG UltraFine monitor on a desk setup highlighting detailed visuals and workspace integration
LG UltraFine UHD 4K display showing enhanced clarity and expanded screen space
LG UltraFine display presenting accurate and vibrant color reproduction
LG UltraFine monitor connected to multiple devices for a versatile workstation setup
LG Switch feature interface enabling seamless switching between multiple inputs
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor ports including multiple connectivity options
LG UltraFine monitor with a clean, clutter-free design and slim profile
Close-up of LG UltraFine monitor stand showing stable and minimal structure
Top view of LG UltraFine monitor highlighting its slim form factor
32-inch UltraFine™ U7, 4K UHD 4K monitor

Key Features

  • 32” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

A clean studio workspace featuring the LG UltraFine 32U701B monitor displaying vibrant 3D motion graphics, flanked by a desk lamp and professional audio/video editing equipment.

A clean studio workspace featuring the LG UltraFine 32U701B monitor displaying vibrant 3D motion graphics, flanked by a desk lamp and professional audio/video editing equipment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights present a display resolution of 3840x2160, multiple connection options, and adjustable height and tilt settings.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights present a display resolution of 3840x2160, multiple connection options, and adjustable height and tilt settings.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include a display resolution of 3840x2160, providing more screen space and sharper detail for enhanced productivity.

UHD 4K for more screen space,
sharper detail

With 4K HDR (3840x2160) and a 3-side borderless design, it provides a workspace with four times the resolution of a Full HD screen, enabling you to edit multiple video tracks or reduce timelines.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD..

True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy

HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include HDR support and 99% sRGB color accuracy, showcasing vibrant colors for enhanced visual quality.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights include HDR support and 99% sRGB color accuracy, showcasing vibrant colors for enhanced visual quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.

Multiple connections

Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.

DisplayPort1.4 icon.
HDMI 2.0 icon.
HP/MIC icon.
LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights display a dynamic workspace featuring a laptop and monitor, perfect for video editing and creative projects with stunning visuals.

LG UHD 4K monitor feature highlights display a dynamic workspace featuring a laptop and monitor, perfect for video editing and creative projects with stunning visuals.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ultra-slim design. Almost floating

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Virtually 3-side Borderless design icon.

Virtually 3-side
Borderless design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 15°

Wall mount icon.

Wall Mount

100*100

LG monitor feature highlights display the monitor from front and side views, illustrating adjustable height and a minimalistic design suited for modern workspaces.

LG monitor feature highlights display the monitor from front and side views, illustrating adjustable height and a minimalistic design suited for modern workspaces.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraFine

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Bit

    8bit+FRC

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 94%(CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W(19V / 2.53A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    870 x 511 x 122

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 416.1 x 42.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 512.3 x 256

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    According PR

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

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