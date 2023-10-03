About Cookies on This Site

32'' UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32UP83A-W

32'' UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity

front view
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Display

31.5” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)*Colour Gamut with HDR 10,

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot

Connectivity

USB Type-C™ (60W PD)
HDMI DisplayPort & USB 3.0

*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced colour of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)*Colour Gamut. A true difference in colour and brightness.

*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 60W), all at the same time over a single cable.

4K

Display

Data

Transfer

Up to 96W

of Power Delivery

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UP83A boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync®

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explodes. The result is vivid colour when viewing and playing on this LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of the DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)* colour space.

Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service

*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
**The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
***The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

 

Tilt

Pivot

Height

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 226

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160@60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

