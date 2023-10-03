About Cookies on This Site

43" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

43" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

43SQ700S-W

43" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

front view
LG SMART Monitor.
LG SMART Monitor.

Work Smarter,
Play Better

LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking.
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.
Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
43-inch Large Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
IPS Display with HDR10
Usage
Slim & Flat Style Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

Thanks to 43-inch large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles.
43-inch 4K UHD IPS Display

Large Enough, Clear Enough to Immerse Yourself

Thanks to 43-inch large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles, you can experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
43-inch large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents.

Simple Design,
Suits for Any Space

43-inch large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents. Also, the slim & flat style stand that supports tilt adjustment fits all well in any space and does not take up much space.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney , YouTube, and access to free LG Channels. And, 10W x 2 stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 10W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.

*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with a remote at once on the monitor screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Full HD Webcam Support

Ready for Video Meeting with a Detachable Webcam

With a detachable Full HD webcam, you can host various meetings and video conferences using your favourite video call apps. And the privacy webcam cover helps protect your privacy anytime you want.

*Detachable webcam is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It is required to be connected to the internet and install a program for the video meeting.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

*In case of the monitor (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

42.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Smart Monitor (UHD)

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SMART FEATURES

Art Gallery

YES

Full Web Browser

YES

Home Dashboard

YES

LG Channels

YES

LG Content Store (App Store)

YES

LG ThinQ®

YES

Magic Remote Control

YES

Mirroring

YES

Operating System

webOS 22

Smart Type

YES

Voice Assistants

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

210

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2451 x 0.2451

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Size [cm]

107.9

Size [Inch]

42.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

VRR

YES

Camera

YES(Webcam Port Ready / Sold Separately)

Auto Brightness

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

CONNECTIVITY

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

front view

43SQ700S-W

43" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS