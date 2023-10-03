LG UltraGear™ 48-inch UHD 4K OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor

While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 can be compatible with not only PC but the console gaming as it features a 16:9 Ratio, 4K UHD Resolution, and a 48-inch large screen.