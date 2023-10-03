We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 48-inch UHD 4K OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Widen Your Gaming View
Widen Your Gaming View.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Play Game Fully yet Easily
play_the_game_with_uhd_4k_resolution_and_up_to_120hz_(o_/ C 138Hz) refresh rate.
Alt text
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer-centric Design.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Full-screen Gaming Experience
Alt text
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.274 x 0.274
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
120.7193
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
253W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
175W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
15.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
16.8
-
HDMI
-
YES(3ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
300 x 200
-
Speaker
-
20W x 2
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
48GQ900-B
LG UltraGear™ 48-inch UHD 4K OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor