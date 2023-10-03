About Cookies on This Site

25" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Monitor (25.0" Diagonal)

25" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Monitor (25.0" Diagonal)
25UM65-P

25UM65-P

25” Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Monitor (25.0" Diagonal)

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size (inches)

25"

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Color Depth (Num of Colors)

8bits 16.7M color

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2286(H) mm x 0.2286(V) mm

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)

Contrast Ratio - Original

1000 (typ)

Contrast Ratio - DFC

5M:1

Response Time

14ms

Viewing Angle (°)

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes (x2)

Display Port

Yes

POWER

Input

100 ~ 240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

31W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5

FEATURES

sRGB

Yes (sRGB>99%)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxHxD)

609x188.4x383

Set without stand (WxHxD)

609x40x281.4

Packaging (WxHxD)

683 X 356 X 133

Wall Mount

VESA Compatible (75mm x 75mm)

