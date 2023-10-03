About Cookies on This Site

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (34" Diagonal)

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (34" Diagonal)

34WK650-W

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (34" Diagonal)

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch)

34" Flat

Multi - Panel Type

IPS

Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Multi - Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.312 mm x 0.310 mm

Multi - Resolution

2560 x 1080

Multi - Brightness(Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Multi - (DFC)

Mega

Multi - Response Time(GTG)

5ms (High)

Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Interface - HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

Interface - DisplayPort

Yes

Interface - Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

Speaker 5W*2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter

Input/Output - Input

100 ~ 240V

Consumption-Normal On(Typ.)

42W

Consumption-Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

Consumption-DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI - H-Frequency

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI - V-Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

DisplayPort - H-Frequency

30 ~ 90KHz

DisplayPort - V-Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Screen - Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

Screen - Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

Screen - PIP

No (PIP mode in Screen Split)

General Function - DDC/CI

Yes

General Function - HDCP (version)

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

General Function - Key Lock

Yes

General Function - Response Time Control

Yes

Game - Freesync

Yes

Game - Game Mode

Yes

Game - DAS Mode

Yes

Game - Black Stabilizer

Yes

Game - Crosshair

Yes

Eco - Flicker Safe

Yes

Eco - Smart Energy saving

Yes

Eco - Automatic standby

Yes

Eco - Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Picture Quality - Six Axis Control

Yes

Picture Quality - Super resolution +

Yes

Picture Quality - Color Calibrated

Yes

Application SW - Dual controller

Yes

Application SW - Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Others - One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

COLOR

Front/Middle

Black Texture (Middle)

Back

white texture

Stand body

Silver Hair line (Pearl & Spray)

Stand base

Silver Texture (Pearl)

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

Height (Range)

110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

825.6 x 230 x 460.7 (Down)
825.6 x 230 x 570.7 (Up)

Set (without Stand)

825.6 x 51.2 x 369.8

Box

940 x 490 x 240

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.6

Set (without Stand)

5.9

Box

11.2

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo (1 Color)

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

