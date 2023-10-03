We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor
-
Size (Inch)
-
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
86.6cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
33W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
940.0 x 516.0 x 219.0 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
6.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.1kg
-
