34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

34WN650-W

34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.6cm

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.312 x 0.310 mm

Brightness (Min.)

320 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz

Headphone out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

33W

Power Consumption (Max.)

42W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940.0 x 516.0 x 219.0 mm

Weight with Stand

7.7kg

Weight without Stand

6.0kg

Weight in Shipping

11.1kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

