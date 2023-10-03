We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Hardware Calibration Ready*
*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Enhanced Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to an 5K2K display, data transferring to connected device charging (up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Colour Quality
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Night
Day
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Comfortable Workspace
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
39.7
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1815 x 0.1815
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
100.859
-
Size [Inch]
-
39.7
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
88W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
57W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1050 x 510 x 250
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
10.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
12.3
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via Thunderbolt)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
40WP95C-W
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display