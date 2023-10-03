About Cookies on This Site

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

40WP95C-W

40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved: See More Create Better

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.
Display
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display
Colour
HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain
Comfort
Live Colour Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland)
Ergonomic Design
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide colour spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

New Generation of Colour Performance for Professionals

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Nano IPS™ Display

Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colours at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate colour.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).

Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to an 5K2K display, data transferring to connected device charging (up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.

icon

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

icon

Power Delivery Up to 96W

icon

Up to 5K2K Display

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Daisy Chain setup with Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort helps productive workstation setup.
5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

  • Reader Mode
  • Live Colour Low Blue Light
Live Colour Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Colour Quality

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.

Night

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.

Day

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

39.7

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

2500R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

72

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1815 x 0.1815

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

72

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

100.859

Size [Inch]

39.7

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2500R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Others (Features)

Low Blue Light

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

USB-C

YES

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

88W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

57W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1050 x 510 x 250

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

10.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

12.3

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Daisy Chain

YES(UHD/60Hz)

Thunderbolt

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

96W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

front view

40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display