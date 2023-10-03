About Cookies on This Site

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

43UD79-B

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

42.51"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

1.06Billion Colour

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2451 x 0.2451

Response Time

5ms GTG

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840x2160

Brightness

350cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)

Display Port

Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

USB C

Yes

SPEAKER

Type

Rich Bass

Audio Output

10W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

TBD

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

TBD

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

1.2W

DC Off (Max.)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDMI2.0 Yes (2.2), DP Yes (2.2)

Remote Control

Yes

PIP (Picture in Picture)

Yes (2PIP)

PBP (Picture by Picture)

Yes (4PBP)

Reader Mode

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

38.1" x 10.8" x 25.5"

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.6" x 18.1" x 8.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

41.9" x 11.2" x 25.9"

With Stand Weight

35.0 lbs

Without Stand Weight

22.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

44.1 lbs

STAND

Detachable Base

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-5~10)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes (2x AAA batteries included)

Wall mount size (mm)

200 x 200

Power Cord

Yes

USB Type A to C

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

ErP

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192614604

