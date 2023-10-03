We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
42.51"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colours)
-
1.06Billion Colour
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Response Time
-
5ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840x2160
-
Brightness
-
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
-
178 / 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDMI
-
Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
-
Display Port
-
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB C
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Rich Bass
-
Audio Output
-
10W x 2
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
TBD
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
-
TBD
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max.)
-
0.3W
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDMI2.0 Yes (2.2), DP Yes (2.2)
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
PIP (Picture in Picture)
-
Yes (2PIP)
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
-
Yes (4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
38.1" x 10.8" x 25.5"
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.6" x 18.1" x 8.7"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
41.9" x 11.2" x 25.9"
-
With Stand Weight
-
35.0 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
22.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
44.1 lbs
-
Detachable Base
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes (-5~10)
-
Remote Control
-
Yes (2x AAA batteries included)
-
Wall mount size (mm)
-
200 x 200
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
Cable Holder
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192614604
