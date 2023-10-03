We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Unlock Your Gaming Potential.
Low Input Lag / 1ms Response Time
Don't Lag Behind the Competition.
LG OLED TVs have extremely low input lag with an incredible 1ms response time. This ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.
The mark of Low Input lag The mark of 1ms Response Time
Enhanced Gaming
The Latest and Greatest Specs.
LG OLED C1 and G1 models are the world's first TVs to support the incredible Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming, enhancing the playing experience to previously unseen levels. As well as supporting VRR* and ALLM* to match frame rate changes and reduce image tearing — LG OLED TVs are certified as HDMI 2.1. This reduces motion blur and ghosting to barely visible levels with fast motion transitions and seamless gameplay, all at the highest resolution.
The mark of 4K Gaming up to 120fps The mark of Variable Refresh Rate The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode The mark of Enhanced Audio Return Channel
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
*AMD FreeSync™ Premium is only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
Game Optimizer
All Your Game Settings in One Place.
Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.
*The service will be available from the second half of the year.
Cloud Gaming
Your Favourite Platforms at Their Finest.
LG OLED delivers the latest game experiences with just a compatible controller and no additional hardware.Select 2021 LG TVs are also the first to support NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW app which allows you to instantly play many of the latest hit PC games and over 35 free-to-play games at 1080p and 60 frames per second. GeForce NOW lets you play titles you already own, or purchase new games from popular digital stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and Origin.
HGiG
HDR Gaming as It's Meant to Be.
The mark of HDR GAMING INTEREST GROUP
An animated image, a little house and a tree on a small ground which is in the middle of a pond surrounded by tall and bare trees, with the text of 'With HGIG' on the upper right is brigher and better picture quality compared to that without HGiG.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.