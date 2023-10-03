We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV simulator
See how a big screen fits your space.
Unsure which size screen is right for you? Simply enter the dimensions of your room on the LG TV Simulator to check the actual product size and discover which TV is the best fit for your space.