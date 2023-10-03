About Cookies on This Site

LG HU70LA 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG HU70LA 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU70LA

LG HU70LA 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

CineBeam

Home Cinema Dreams Become Reality

Home Cinema Dreams Become Reality

The LG CineBeam HU70LA projects a breathtaking screen of up to 140 inches, with a 4K UHD resolution that's crisp, vivid and bright. With an incredible 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), and leveraging XPR*, the HU70LA delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.
Truly Vivid Viewing

Truly Vivid Viewing

Project up to 140 inches with the LG 4K UHD. This ceiling-mountable LED projector creates a truly cinematic viewing environment.
Realistic 4K Picture Quality
4K UHD Resolution

Realistic 4K Picture Quality

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), and leveraging XPR* technology, the HU70LA CineBeam projector delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**Pixel size is an estimate.

Ultimate Color Accuracy
4 Channel LED

Ultimate Color Accuracy

Now that LG has adopted Wheel-less LED technology, richer and deeper colour awaits. This technology allows the projector to surpass conventional projectors that have LCD discoloration and a rainbow effect of DLP.

*Compared to previous generations of projectors that use a colour wheel.

4 Channel LED with Wheel-less Tech

4 Channel LED with Wheel-less Tech

The HU70LA uses RGB separate primary colours, and can express a vivid picture with virtually no colour loss compared to conventional projectors (DLP, LED and Dual LED) that use a colour-wheel to reflect colours from one colour light.

*Compared to previous generations of projectors that use a colour wheel.

A More Focused Projector
Zoom 1.25 & Remote Focus

A More Focused Projector

This projector can be ceiling-mounted, has Remote Focus, and an improved zoom of up to 1.25 times. Plus, the included LG Magic Remote allows you to easily adjust the screen size without moving the location of the projector.
PJT-HU70LA-05-2-Zoom-Motorized-Focus-D
PJT-HU70LA-05-3-Zoom-Motorized-Focus-D
Faithful to The Original Picture
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The HU70LA adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimized picture quality each frame.
More Fluid Action
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU70LA with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.

*Compared to previous generations of LG projectors that do not have TruMotion.

The Smart way to Access Content

The Smart way to Access Content

Zero Step Previews allows you to explore and enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, this improved OS will automatically organize your favorite content.
Versatile Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

The wireless mirroring takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from mobile devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with Bluetooth enabled audio products as well as support many other common connectivity options*.

*Standard connectivity options: ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. Wireless connectivity supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems. iOS Screen Share supported via LG TV Plus App.

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual (Motorized Focus)

Zoom

1.25x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 140"

Standard (lens to wall)

100"@2.7~3.4m

Throw Ratio

1.2 - 1.5

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

314 x 210 x 95

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

3.2

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

IP control

YES

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Closed Caption

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Tact Key

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Supply

Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

HU70LA

LG HU70LA 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector