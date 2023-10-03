We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)**
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 150"
-
Projection Image
-
150"@14.1ft, 100"@9.5ft, 40"@3.6ft
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Zoom
-
x 1.2
-
Brightness*
-
Up to 2500 lumens
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Trumotion
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Lamp Type
-
Laser (LD + Phosphor wheel)
-
Lamp Life
-
Up to 20,000 hrs
-
Noise (Economic / Normal / High Brightness)
-
Below 23/Below 24/Below 30dB
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Auto Keystone (vertical)
-
Premium content providers****
-
Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Channel Plus, UFC.TV, Accuweather
-
Magic Remote
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
DTV Tuner
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
-
Yes (AV Sync adjustable)
-
Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth sound out
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
-
7W + 7W Stereo
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Tuner
-
Yes
-
Audio out
-
1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
-
2 (USB 3.0 1EA, USB 2.0 1EA)
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption
-
280W (Max)
-
Standby Mode
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Quick On/Off
-
Yes (On in 10 seconds - Off in 2 seconds)
-
Remote Control
-
1 Magic Remote (Battery included)
-
Manual
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Adaptor
-
Built-in (Auto Cordreel)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
6.5" x 18.5" x 6.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
24.3" x 9.6" x 9.6"
-
Weight
-
14.8lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
18.1lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192617742
What people are saying
-
