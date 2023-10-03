We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Performance
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
AirPlay
Screen Share
Exceptional Picture Quality
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists
Advanced Wireless Connection
AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
550
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
23dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)↓
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
90%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice ll)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Running time
-
Up to 2.5 hours
-
Capacity
-
22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 116 x 44
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
0.69
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
RGB in
-
YES
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
YES
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Processor
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Blank
-
YES
-
Picture Still
-
YES
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES (Card)
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
55W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
HU810PW
LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector