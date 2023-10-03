About Cookies on This Site

LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU810PW

HU810PW

LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Front view

"The eye-opener for home theater enthusiasts" - AVS Forum, 5/21/21

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector
Home Cinema Projector

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share
Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 300-inch screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colours, thanks to a wide colour gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD
  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel
Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
  • Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Iris’s minimum aperture

Dark Room Mode

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Bright Room Mode

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.
Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode

Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.
HDR pro

Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.
HDR10
HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

How to use HGiG
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
How to use HGiG

*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

The Smart Way to Access Contents

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney app.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift H ±24%, V ±60%

Zoom x1.6

Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists

eARC

eARC delivers up to 32 channels of audio, including 8-channel, 24-bit/192KHz uncompressed data stream at speeds of up to 38Mbps.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications.
AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice ll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

BATTERY

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

Capacity

22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 116 x 44

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

0.69

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Composite Video

480i/576i

RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

RGB in

YES

RGB(PC) Audio in

YES

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Processor

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Blank

YES

Picture Still

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

YES (Card)

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

Front view

HU810PW

LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector