Full HD LED Smart Home Theatre CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery

PF50KA

Global_PF50KA_2018_Feature_01_FHDPictureQuality_D
Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

The first Full HD battery built-in LG MiniBeam series uses 1080p resolution to provide twice the image clarity of basic HD projectors for more natural-looking details.
Global_PF50KA_2018_Feature_02_Keystone_D
Vertical Auto Keystone

Perfect Image Alignment

The vertical auto keystone only takes seconds to automatically detect and correct screen image distortion for optimized projection alignment.

Global_PF50KA_2018_Feature_03_100inchSize_D

Up to 100 Inches in Size

Bigger than Life

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment with projection screens up to 100 inches in size.

Global_PF50KA_2018_Feature_04_1_webOS_D

Web Browsers

Making It Smarter and Easier

LG's exclusive Smart TV platform, webOS is simple to set up and makes it easy to discover internet content like YouTube.

*Smart contents and UI can be updated depend on provider's condition.

Single-hand Grip Size

Compact and Lightweight

The convenient, compact design makes this projector easy to bring with you anywhere. Just carry it in your briefcase or handbag. So you can enjoy using it later.
2.5 Hours Battery Life

Triple Wireless Perfection

Together with wireless smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth sound, and the built-in battery which lasts up to 2.5 hours, you can free yourself from messy cables.
Global_PF50KA_2018_Feature_07_USBTypeC_D
USB Type-C™

Charging and Screen Mirroring

The USB Type-C™ port enables convenient screen mirroring from a compatible laptop, tablet, or smartphone, while charging your device at the same time using just a single cable.
Simple USB Plug and Play

Easy to Connect

Just plug and play USB to enjoy movies, picture and music. You can also use this to work on document files such as Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word.
Longer Lamp Life1
30,000 Hours Long LED

Longer Lamp Life

The powerful LED light source displays deep, natural colors, and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice ll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

BATTERY

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

Capacity

22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 116 x 44

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

0.69

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Composite Video

480i/576i

RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

RGB in

YES

RGB(PC) Audio in

YES

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Processor

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Blank

YES (Blue, Green)

Picture Still

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

YES (Card)

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

