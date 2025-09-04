About Cookies on This Site

33" 26 cu.ft. Standard-Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator | Ice Maker

33" 26 cu.ft. Standard-Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator | Ice Maker

LB26H2200S
Front view of 33" 26 cu.ft. Standard-Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
Front open virew
left side view
Rigt side view
Lowangle left side view
Lowangle right side view
Lower double open view
Lower close view
Lower open view
multiairflow
Dispaly view
Top right side open view
Top right side view
Side view
back view
Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 26 cu ft.
  • Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
  • Hybrid Handle Design
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • Multi-Air Flow System
  • ThinQ® WiFi
More
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

26 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.

Store More with More Interior Space

Store More with More Interior Space

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

The Look You Love (Without the Fuss

Hybrid Handle Design

Premium Style, Easy Opening

MAX out your fit with our hybrid handle design for easy opening and premium style. Restyled bar handles comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access. Discreet pocket handle on the freezer drawer makes it easy to slide it open, even when fully loaded. Together, they create a sleek look that complements the flat panel design.
Premium Style, Easy Opening

Premium Style, Easy Opening

Smudge Resistant

Handle Real-Life in Style 

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.
Handle Real-Life in Style

Handle Real-Life in Style

Multi-Air Flow System

Fresher is Better

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

ThinQ® WiFI

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Smart Diagnosis™

Built-In Peace of Mind

The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems you may have over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

 

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

