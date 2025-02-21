Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LF19C8200S

Front view
FrontBottomOpen
FrontBottomOpen_Food
FrontOpen
FrontOpen_Food
FrontTopOpen2
FrontTopOpen2_Food
DrawerCloseUp1
DrawerCloseUp2
Filter
Left Perspective
Right Perspective
LF19C8200S_LeftSide
LF19C8200S_RightSide
side view

Key Features

  • Counter-Depth
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
  • Multi-Air Flow System
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
What Is Counter-Depth?

Counter-Depth

Keep it seamless

Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a sleek and built-in look, without the high-end price tag.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

Multi-Air Flow System

Fresher is Better

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    18.6

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 7/8" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    590

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Extra Space

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174109946

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    247

  • Depth without door (inch)

    24 1/4"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    28 3/4"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    269

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    69"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 3/8"

  • Installation Clearance

    4/8”

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    34 7/8" x 74 3/8" x 30 1/4"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 7/8" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    42"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    28 3/4"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    32 7/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    32 7/8"

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    18.6

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    11.2

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    7.4

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    No

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    590

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

