Counter-Depth MAX™
Store More with More Interior Space
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.
Large Capacity
Store More with More Interior Space
Store More with More Interior Space - 21 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.
Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
Take in the contemporary design. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.
Smudge Resistant Finish
Handle Real-Life in Style
Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.
Save money. Save energy
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
20.8
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
34 1/2" x 73 3/16" x 31 1/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
515
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
20.8
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
6.6
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
14.2
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
515
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 Full
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 - tier organization
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
-
Dispenser Light
No
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
N/A
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Water Filter Model Name
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Pocket (F Easy Open)
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
213.8
-
Depth without door (inch)
24 13/16"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
28 3/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
28 3/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
227.1
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
69 15/16"
-
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
34 1/2" x 73 3/16" x 31 1/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 28 3/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
41 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
36 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
36 11/16"
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174109502
What people are saying
Find Locally
