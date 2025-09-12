We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33" 25 cu.ft. Standard-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator | Ice & Water Dispenser | Dual Ice Maker
The LF25H6330D is a Consumer Reports Recommended refrigerator
Large Capacity
Store More with More Interior Space
31 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
Maximizing Your Shelf Space
Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.
Dual Ice Makers
LG fridge has dual ice makers producing large amounts of ice, dispensed from the door and freezer compartment.
Hybrid Handle Design
Premium Style, Easy Opening.
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Save money. Save energy
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Volume Total (cu.ft)
24.5
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
710
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Folding
No
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes (Hybrid)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174079256
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
Volume Total (cu.ft)
24.5
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
8.2
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
16.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (lb.)
262.3
Depth without door (inch)
29 1/2"
Depth without handle (inch)
33 7/16"
Depth with handle (inch)
35 15/16"
Gross Weight (lb.)
276.7
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 5/8"
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
69 15/16"
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 35 15/16"
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
46 11/16"
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
36 11/16"
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
41 5/8"
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Pull Drawer
Drawer Divider
No
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
4.5 / 5.0 (IcePlus)
Dispenser Light
Yes
Dual lce Maker
Yes (Cube Ice)
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.3
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
Water Filtration System
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Bar + Pocket (Hybrid)
Contour Door
Flat
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
Convertible Drawer
No
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
710
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Learner Ver.
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)