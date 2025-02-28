Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
33" French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser and Dual Ice Maker, 25 cu.ft

33" French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser and Dual Ice Maker, 25 cu.ft

33" French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser and Dual Ice Maker, 25 cu.ft

LF25H6330S
Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 25 cu. ft
  • Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
  • Dual Ice Makers
  • Hybrid Handle Design
  • Energy Star® Certified
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

31 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Maximizing Your Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.

Dual Ice Makers

LG fridge has dual ice makers producing large amounts of ice, dispensed from the door and freezer compartment.

Hybrid Handle Design

Premium Style, Easy Opening.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LF25H6330S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    24.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    710

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174079249

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    24.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.2

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    16.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    262.3

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 7/16"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    35 15/16"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    276.7

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 5/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    69 15/16"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 35 15/16"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    46 11/16"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    36 11/16"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    41 5/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes (Left Door Only)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    Yes (Cube Ice)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.3

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal / Compact (Gen3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Bar + Pocket (Hybrid)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    710

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

What people are saying

