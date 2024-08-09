We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
25,1
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
535
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Non
-
Door-in-Door
Non
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 Full
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174093252
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
Portes françaises (3 portes)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Profondeur standard
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
25,1
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
8,26
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
16,81
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Écran à DEL
-
Door alarm
Oui
-
Express Freeze
Oui
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
229,3
-
Depth without door (inch)
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 1/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
35 3/8"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
243,7
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
69 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
Arrière 2 po
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
46 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
36 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
41 5/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Non
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Non
-
Door-in-Door
Non
-
InstaView
Non
-
Sabbath Mode
Oui
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
Non
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Non
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
-
Dispenser Light
Non
-
Dual lce Maker
Non
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Non
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
N/A
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Non
-
Water Filter Model Name
Non
-
Water Filtration System
Non
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Poignée dissimulée
-
Contour Door
Plate
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Non
-
Finish (Door)
Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Non
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
535
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
