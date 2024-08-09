Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator

LF25S6000S

25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator

Front view

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LF25S6000S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    25,1

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    535

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 Full

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174093252

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Portes françaises (3 portes)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Profondeur standard

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    25,1

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8,26

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    16,81

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Écran à DEL

  • Door alarm

    Oui

  • Express Freeze

    Oui

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    229,3

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 1/4"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    35 3/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    243,7

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 1/2"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    69 7/8"

  • Installation Clearance

    Arrière 2 po

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    46 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    36 11/16"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    41 5/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Non

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Non

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Sabbath Mode

    Oui

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Non

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Non

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispenser Light

    Non

  • Dual lce Maker

    Non

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Non

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Non

  • Water Filter Model Name

    Non

  • Water Filtration System

    Non

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Poignée dissimulée

  • Contour Door

    Plate

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Non

  • Finish (Door)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    Non

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    535

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.