33" Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView®

33" Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView®

LF25S6560S

33" Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerator with InstaView®

Key Features

  • Mirror InstaView® Design
  • Craft Ice® Dual Ice Maker
  • Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
  • Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
  • Large Capacity
Mirror InstaView® Design

Knock Twice to See Inside

Our latest Mirror InstaView® window has a sleek design to reflect your style. With just two quick knocks on the glass panel, you can illuminate the contents within and see inside your refrigerator. See your favorites in an instant without ever opening the door, from drinks to frequently used condiments to snacks for the kids, before it reverts back to an ultra-sleek mirror finish that deserves to be seen.

Craft Ice® Dual Ice Maker

LG's Exclusive Craft Ice® maker produces slow melting round craft ice for better taste. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee. To get even more Craft Ice®, activate Craft Ice+ in the ThinQ® App to make slow-melting ice twice as fast.

Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

LG fridge has one of the tallest Ice & Water Dispensers in its class, accommodating almost any container.

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

LG's Slim SpacePlus® Ice System frees up shelf space in the fridge, allowing for more storage.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

25 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    24.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    726

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174093306

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    24.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.2

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    16.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    295.4

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 7/16"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    319.7

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 5/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    69 15/16"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 33 7/16"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    46 11/16"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    36 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    36 5/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes (Left Door Only)

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    Yes (Craft Ice)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.3

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal / Compact (Gen3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    726

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

