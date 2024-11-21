Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29 cu. ft. French 4-Door InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with MyColor™

  Fall Savings Event on now!

29 cu. ft. French 4-Door InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with MyColor™

LF29S8365S

29 cu. ft. French 4-Door InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with MyColor™

Front view

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

InstaView® Door-in-Door®

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators have a sleek glass panel that allows you to see inside the easy access door without letting the cold air out. Simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents within.

MyColour™

Make a Design Statement with MyColour™

MAX out your style by changing the color of the InstaView® window’s interior LED lighting to complement your kitchen and lifestyle. Choose from 5 vibrant colour options through the ThinQ® App.*

*Five colors available by default. The colour and brightness of the MyColour™ LED light may vary based on the environment where the refrigerator is installed. Leaving the MyColour™ light on for prolonged periods may reduce the lifetime of the LED light.

Full-Convert Drawer™

Fridge or Freezer—You Decide

MAX out your space with more room for fresh or frozen foods with the versatile Full-Convert Drawer™. Choose from 5 temperature settings to create optimal storage for wine, deli items, cold drinks, meats and seafood, or frozen favorites. Flexibility to convert from fridge to freezer and back again with just a touch. Fit everything from your latest grocery run to that oversized ice cream cake. Adjustable dividers keep everything neat and organized.

Soft-Closing Doors

Slam No More

MAX out your fit with a slam-resistant refrigerator door. Soft-close hinges “catch” the door to allow it to close softly and quietly — and keep it from slamming shut. Not only does it keep the peace in your kitchen, but it also protects little hands that may be searching for an afternoon snack.
Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    28.6

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    785

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174078945

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (4Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    28.6

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.4

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    348

  • Depth without door (inch)

    30 1/8"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    34 3/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    370

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    48 7/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40 1/2"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    Yes (Cube Ice)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.0

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (F Easy Open)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    Yes (-1 / 1 / 3 / 5℃ / Freezer)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    785

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

