30" French Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser 22 cu. Ft.
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
30"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
No
-
22
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
Water
-
SmartThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
14.5 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
21.8 cu.ft.
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Freezer Door Type
-
SmartPull™ Drawer
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
587
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
White LED
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Shelf Style
-
Hybrid
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N Serve™ Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Bins
-
7
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Installed
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (ST) / Black Stainless Steel (SD)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
35 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33"
-
Depth without Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
44 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 1/2"
-
Width
-
29 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
38 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
33 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs)
-
237 / 259
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"
-
LFD22786SD
-
772454070204
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
7 Years Parts on the Sealed System
10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor
