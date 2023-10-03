About Cookies on This Site

36" Black Stainless Steel Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator, 24 cu.ft.

LFXC24726D

TYPE

Black Stainless

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.8 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.9 cu.ft.

Total

23.7 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmarPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

683

Ice & Water Dispenser

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Tall Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic / Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

9

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Daily Ice Production

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3-Fixed, 1- Slide-in

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N Serve™ Pantry Driver

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Door Bin Material

3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Spray Deco)

Dairy Bin

Yes

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 2-Piece

Middle Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 1-Piece

Lower Drawer

Durabase Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel (D), Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

30 7/8"

Depth without Handles

28 3/8"

Depth without Door

24 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4''

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

40''

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

304 lbs / 335 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

UPC CODE

LFXC24726D

048231 786980

WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor

