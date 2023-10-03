About Cookies on This Site

36" Black Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

36" Black Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

LFXS30766D

36" Black Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

LFXS30766D
All Spec

TYPE

Black Stainless

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

19.5 cu.ft.

Freezer

10.1 cu.ft.

Total

29.5 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

9

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Door-in-Door™

Yes

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Folding)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED (18ea) Side L/R: LED (12ea, 6ea*2)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bins

6 (2 Half, 1 Gallon, 1 Kids, 2 Small) L: 3ea (Small)

Door Bin Material

3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Spray Deco)

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Drawer Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Plastic Drawers

2 Piece Upper & 1 Piece Middle & Lower Durabase

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Case Back Plate

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel (D), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

353 lbs./ 386 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

LFXS30766D

048231 786997

LFXS30766S

048231 786379

