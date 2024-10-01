We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser and Craft Ice™
Large Capacity
Store More with More Interior Space
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
Maximizing Your Shelf Space
Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™
Maximum Ice Production and Storage
Dual ice makers, dispensed from the door and located in the freezer compartment, produce large amounts of ice so you never run out. This extra ice storage helps ensure that you have extra ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining large parties.
Smart Pull® Handle
Easy In, Easy Out
The Smart Pull® handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Save money. Save energy.
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
28
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
726
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Grip(Curved Handle)
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Touch-88-white
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
28
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
Yes
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
6.5
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
726
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
Ver1.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
287
-
Depth without door (inch)
29 7/8"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 3/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
36 1/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
309
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
69 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
48 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
35 3/4"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
37 3/4"
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174057162
