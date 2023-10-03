About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter Depth, Non Dispense Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

23 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter Depth, Non Dispense Refrigerator

LRFCC23D6S

23 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter Depth, Non Dispense Refrigerator

De l’espace quand vous en avez besoin

Space When You Need It.

Get sizeable space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 23 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

Qu'est-ce que la profondeur de comptoir?

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.

Machine à glaçons automatique

Automatic Ice Maker

Our factory installed icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for when you are entertaining at home.

Easy to Open

Easy to Open

Get in and out of the freezer with ease thanks to an effortless SmartPull™ handle. After getting used to this ergonomic design, you'll never go back!

Respectueux de l'environnement

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

Print

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

23

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 3/8 x 71 1/8 x 31

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

643

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174058909

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

23

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

234

Depth without door (inch)

29 7/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

36 1/4"

Gross Weight (lb.)

256

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 1/2"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 3/8 x 71 1/8 x 31

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 31 1/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48 5/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light

Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Contour Door

Contour

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

643

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRFCC23D6S

23 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter Depth, Non Dispense Refrigerator