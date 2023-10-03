About Cookies on This Site

32 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

LRFLS3206S

Front View

Max out your space

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 32 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

*Images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

*Compared to LG's standard width French door refrigerators.

Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Minimize refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodorizer and re-circulates it back across the shelves.

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

 
