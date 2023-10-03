About Cookies on This Site

33" Smudge Resistant French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

33" Smudge Resistant French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

LRFXS2503S

33" Smudge Resistant French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

Keeps food fresher, longer!

LG Smart Cooling Plus

SmartPull™ Handle

SmartDiagnosis™

SmartDiagnosis™

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Star

Store More<br>1

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 25 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
Great Space in Style<br>1

Great Space in Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With this 33" wide, 25 cu. ft. refrigerator you can store a lot in style.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On1

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.

One Size Fills All

From pitchers to pint glasses, finally an ice & water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container. The water and ice dispenser in this LG french door refrigerator is one of the tallest around, measuring in at an ultra-accommodating 12.6 inches.
Ready to Serve, at Just the Right Temp<br>1

Ready to Serve, at Just the Right Temp

Located just below the humidity-controlled crispers, this full-width, temperature-controlled drawer makes party preparations a snap. Store everything from deli platters to fruit trays at just the right temperature with one press of the touch pad controls.
05-LRFXS2503S-slim-spaceplus-ice-Desktop

Most shelf space.*

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins.

*Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Fresher is Better3

Fresher is Better

Our Smart Cooling Plus System, enabled by LG's exclusive Linear Compressor motor maintains the optimal humidity and temperature levels in your fridge, which means your food stays fresher, longer. Meanwhile, a Fresh Air Filter removes odours and the Multi-Air Flow design means your food stays fresh no matter where you put it.

Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Minimise refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

Tall Ice and Water Dispenser®

The Ice & Water Dispenser® in this LG refrigerator is one of the tallest around in its class, measuring in at 9.2 inches. From pitchers to pint glasses, finally an ice and water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again<br>3

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, Which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

Qualifications

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
24.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

24.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

692

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor™

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

24.5

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

16.3

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

262

Gross Weight (lb.)

284

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.875

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.625

Depth without door (inch)

29

Depth without handle (inch)

33

Depth with handle (inch)

35.5

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

51.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

41.125

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

692

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor™

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071928

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Drawer_Freezer

Upper & Lower Plastic Drawer

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

