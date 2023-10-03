About Cookies on This Site

33" Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator, 19 cu.ft.

LRMNC1803S

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Inverter Linear

    Compressor

  • Energy Star

    Energy Star

Slim Width for a Slim fit

Fit your French door fridge without renovating your fridge alcove. The new 32.6” wide Slim French door fridge is designed to fit alcoves 33.5” in width. Provide that seamless premium look to your kitchen with the new Slim French door fridge, while allowing 1/3” on either side for venting.

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.
Door Cooling

Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located at the front of the fridge direct cool air onto food items stored in the door area.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall Items<br>1

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On1

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.

Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Formed from stainless steel coated with a darker hue and topped with a protective coating, the LG Black Stainless Steel Series makes every appliance fingerprint and smudge resistant. A dry cloth is all it takes to bring back its original luster.

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
19.0 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 7/8" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

19

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 1/2 x 71 7/8 x 37

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

459

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

19

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

7.8

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

11.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

231

Gross Weight (lb.)

253

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.375

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.625

Depth without door (inch)

24

Depth without handle (inch)

28.75

Depth with handle (inch)

28.75

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

41.875

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

36.875

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36.875

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 1/2 x 71 7/8 x 37

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

459

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071676

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

FEATURES

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Contour Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Hybrid Cantilevered

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

