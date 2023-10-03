About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO - 36" Large Capacity Counter Depth French Door with Door-In-Door™, 24 cu.ft

LG STUDIO - 36" Large Capacity Counter Depth French Door with Door-In-Door™, 24 cu.ft

LSFXC2476S

LG STUDIO - 36" Large Capacity Counter Depth French Door with Door-In-Door™, 24 cu.ft

TYPE

Type

3-Door Counter Depth French Door

Studio

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.6 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.9 cu.ft.

Total

23.5 cu.ft.

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

SmoothTouch External (White LED)

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

716

Door-in-Door™

Yes

Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Smart Grid Ready

Yes

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

10

Linear Compressor™

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Cooling System

Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Folding Shelf

Yes

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2-Humidity Crispers, 1-Condiment Box

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes (Digital Control)

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Ice and Water Dispenser

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

R : 6ea (2 Half, 1 Gallon, 1 Kids, 2 Small), L : 3ea (Small)

Door Bin Construction

R : 2 Piece (Clear+STS Bar), L : 3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

3

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

No. of Door Bins/Construction

3-Tier Organization

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

30 7/8"

Depth without Handles

28 3/8"

Depth without Door

24 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. with handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. without handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

330 lbs./361 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Flat

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Studio Style Handles

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

LSFXC2476S

048231787055

