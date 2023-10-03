We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO - 36" Large Capacity Counter Depth French Door with Door-In-Door™, 24 cu.ft
All Spec
-
Type
-
3-Door Counter Depth French Door
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
15.6 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.9 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
23.5 cu.ft.
-
Temperature Controls
-
SmoothTouch External (White LED)
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
716
-
Door-in-Door™
-
Yes
-
Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
External Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Smart Grid Ready
-
Yes
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
Smart Cooling Plus System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
10
-
Linear Compressor™
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2-Humidity Crispers, 1-Condiment Box
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes (Digital Control)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
Ice and Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
R : 6ea (2 Half, 1 Gallon, 1 Kids, 2 Small), L : 3ea (Small)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
R : 2 Piece (Clear+STS Bar), L : 3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
3
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Door Bins/Construction
-
3-Tier Organization
-
Depth with Handles
-
30 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
28 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
42 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. with handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. without handle)
-
40"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton
-
330 lbs./361 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (S)
-
Handles
-
Studio Style Handles
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor
-
LSFXC2476S
-
048231787055
