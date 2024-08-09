Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Studio 27 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG Studio 27 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

SRFB27S3

LG Studio 27 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

Front view

Built-in style. Full-size capacity.

Store More. Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 27 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.

*Based on marketplace survey May 2022.

**Based on the internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Internal Water Dispenser

Easily access fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser. Conveniently fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.