33" Large Capacity Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 24 cu. ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

33" Large Capacity Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 24 cu. ft.

LDCS24223S

33" Large Capacity Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, 24 cu. ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
24.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 68 5/8" x 33"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

SUMMARY

Door Type

Bottom Freezer

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.4 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.7 cu. ft.

Total

24.1 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Daily Ice Production

2.8 lbs / 3.1 lbs (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity

12.0 lbs

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Display Type

Membrane (Green LED)

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2-Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

5 Total (3 Full, 1 Flip-Up + Dairy)

Door Bin Construction

Clear

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

Handle

Vista

Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

34 7/8"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

62 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 7/8"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

36 1/2"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

34 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

235 lbs./248 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

34 3/8" x 70 1/2" x 36 6/8"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

Parts and Labour 1 Year Sealed System, 7 Years Inverter Linear Compressor, 10 Years

UPC

48231787444

