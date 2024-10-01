We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Large Capacity
Store More with More Interior Space
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.
Premium Handle Design
Redesigned with Style in Mind
This new style takes your kitchen next-level with a fresh, contemporary look. Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access, and are a perfect complement to the flat panel doors.
SpacePlus® Ice System
Maximizing Your Shelf Space
Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Save money. Save energy.
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.6
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
670
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.6
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
9.5
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
17.1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
No
-
External LED Display
Touch Display
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.3
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
Internal (1 stage)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
670
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
5
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Dimple Handle
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
242.5
-
Depth without door (inch)
32 1/8"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 7/8"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
36 5/16"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
265.9
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
69"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 7/8" x 70 1/2" x 36 5/16"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
51 5/16"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
40 3/8"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
43 7/8"
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174088449
