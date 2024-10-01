Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LS27T3230S

27 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Front view

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Premium Handle Design

Redesigned with Style in Mind

This new style takes your kitchen next-level with a fresh, contemporary look. Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access, and are a perfect complement to the flat panel doors.

SpacePlus® Ice System

Maximizing Your Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage. 

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.6

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    670

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.6

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    9.5

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • External LED Display

    Touch Display

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.3

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    670

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Dimple Handle

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    242.5

  • Depth without door (inch)

    32 1/8"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 7/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    36 5/16"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    265.9

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    69"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/2"

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 7/8" x 70 1/2" x 36 5/16"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    51 5/16"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40 3/8"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    43 7/8"

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174088449

