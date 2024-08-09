We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 7/8" x 74 1/4" x 38 1/4"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
723
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174073759
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (inch)
31 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
31 1/2"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
36"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
308.6
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
4/8”
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 7/8" x 74 1/4" x 38 1/4"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
36 x 70 1/2 x 36
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
53 1/2"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
-
Dispenser Light
No
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
N/A
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Clad)
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
No
-
Finish (Door)
Metal Sorbet
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
723
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
