29 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

29 cu.ft. Side-by-Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LS29S3230V

Front view

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LS29S3230V

Key Spec

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 74 1/4" x 38 1/4"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    723

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174073759

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (inch)

    31 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    31 1/2"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    36"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    308.6

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/2"

  • Installation Clearance

    4/8”

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 74 1/4" x 38 1/4"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    36 x 70 1/2 x 36

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    53 1/2"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Clad)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Metal Sorbet

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    723

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

