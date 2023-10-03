About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO - 42" Ultra-Large Capacity Black Stailness Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser, 26 cu. ft.

LG STUDIO - 42" Ultra-Large Capacity Black Stailness Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser, 26 cu. ft.

LSSB2696BD

LG STUDIO - 42" Ultra-Large Capacity Black Stailness Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser, 26 cu. ft.

All Spec

SUMMARY

LG STUDIO

Yes

Door Type

Side-by-Side

TYPE

Type

42” Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.25 cu. ft.

Freezer

9.35 cu. ft.

Total

25.6 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Energy Rating

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Energy Consumption

762 kWh/Year

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Control Type

SmoothTouch

Dispenser Type

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Smart ThinQ®

Yes

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Temperature Sensors

7 (Humidity, R-EVA def , F-Eva def 1ea)

Linear Compressor

Yes

Cooling System

Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

SmoothTouch External (White LED)

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes (40 dB)

Soft Closing Door Hinge

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

3 (2 Magic Crispers)

Refrigerator Light

Surrounding LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

4 Gallon Sized (3 Easy Moving Function)

Door Bin Construction

3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Doors (Soft Closing)

Drawers

3

Freezer Light

Surrounding LED

No. of Door Bins/Drawers/Construction

2 Door Bins / 3 Drawers / Plastics

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel (D)

Contour Door

Flat

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Black Stainless Steel Clad Type

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

LG STUDIO Style Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

27 1/2"

Depth without Handles

25 3/8"

Depth without Door

22 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 5/16"

Height to Top of Case

83 1/2"

Width

42"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

45"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

42"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/4", Top 1/4", Back 1/6"

Cabinet Dimension Cut-Out Size

41 1/2” x 83 3/4” x 24”

Weight (Unit/Carton)

538 lbs./595 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

44 1/10" x 90 3/5" x 30 1/10"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Years Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC

048231787987

