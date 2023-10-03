About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM FH2 50W Portable Speaker System

Specs

LG XBOOM FH2 50W Portable Speaker System

FH2

LG XBOOM FH2 50W Portable Speaker System

FH2 Stereo Shelf System
All Spec

FEATURES

Front Speaker Output Power

50W

CONVENIENCE

Music Flow Bluetooth App

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Telescoping Handle & Wheels

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

FM Tuner

Yes

USB1

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker System

TBD

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

TBD

Front Woofer Unit

6.5"

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB

Yes

Portable in

Yes

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Karaoke Function

Yes

Microphone Jack

Yes

DISPLAY

Type

LED

Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ

Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural, Auto, Bass Blast

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

PLAYABLE AUDIO FORMATS

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

TBD

Built-in Battery

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Size (WxHxD)

353.1x424.1x393.7 mm
13.9’’ x 16.7’’ x 15.5’’

Net Weight

47.2 kg / 21.4 lbs

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

393.7x459.7x452.1 mm
15.5’’ x 18.1’’ x 17.8’’

Shipping Weight

50.0 kg / 22.7 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

772454068645

