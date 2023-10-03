We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
iPOD® Connectivity | 4 Tower Speakers | BD Profile 2.0 Interactivity
All Spec
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Total Output power
-
1100W (4Ω, Peak)
-
Subwoofer sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
200W(Passive)
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
Yes
-
Radio
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Hybrid Disc, DVD (NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video Mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, Picture CD, DivX Decoding, MP3, WMA, Music Photo Album, AVC HD
-
iPod/iPhone dock
-
1 (front)
-
USB 2.0 In
-
1 (front)
-
HDMI In
-
2 (rear)
-
HDMI out
-
1 (rear)
-
iPod® Ready
-
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes/Yes
-
Signal/Noise Ratio
-
100 dB
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
